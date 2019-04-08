'Sultry, sexy, fruity' vocals of Kate Peters showcased at Scarborough Jazz Club gig

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back Kate Peters and Ian Chalk for a gig at the Cask in Ramshill, Scarborough, on Wednesday April 17/

Kate needs little introduction to Yorkshire jazz fans as a superb jazz vocalist, equally at home on a gentle ballad, scatting an uptempo bebop tune or belting out a soulful blues.

Her recent foray into fronting a big band has sold out whenever they play and is booked for this year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival.

Meanwhile she continues with the more usual small group line-up and trumpeter Ian Chalk is the ideal foil, with his sensitive, melodic accompaniment that fits hand in glove with Kate’s ‘sultry, sexy, fruity vocals’ (Sevenjazz.co.uk), supported this evening by the Mike Gordon Trio.

This gig is one the club’s annual treats. Doors open at pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £5 on door.