Sunrise scenes for St. Catherine's walkers

Walkers were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, in a bid to raise money for St. Catherine's Hospice.

Walkers set off at 5:30am from the hospice, taking in the sights of Scarborough's North and South bays across their 6.5 mile walk.

The walk was well attended, and is similar to the format of the annual Starlight Walk event held by the hospice, though instead of walking through the night this time around, they decided to change up the format to take in the sunrise.

TV personality Brendan Sheerin, from Channel 4's Coach Trip, took part, doing a "wake-up and shake-up and countdown" for the participants before the start.

Harbour bar provided refreshments through the walk for the tenth year running, while there was a breakfast in place for those taking part after the end of the event.

The sponsorship, by Moneywebhelps to cover the costs of organising a big event suchas this, meaning that every penny raised by the participants taking part in the Sunrise Walk will go directly to patient care.