Sunrise Walk: here's all you need to know about Saturday's event for St Catherine's Hospice

St Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough is holding its first Sunrise Walk tomorrow (Saturday) to raise funds for its much-needed services.

• It takes place on Saturday 15 September, starting at 5.30am from the hospice in Throxenby Lane.

• It is 6.5 kms long and takes in the North and South Bay ... hopefully you can watch the sun rise over the sea !

• It is expected that hundreds of locals and visitors will take part.

• TV personality Brendan Sheerin, from Channel 4's Coach Trip, will be taking part. Before the start he will be doing a "wake-up and shake-up and countdown" for the participants.

• It replaces the hospice's previous night-time walking events, called Midnight Walk and then Starlight Walk.

• The Harbour Bar on Sandside will provide refreshments for participants, for the 10th year in a row.

• Breakfast will be served at Saint Catherine’s at the end of the walk.

• You can walk in memory of a loved one, to support Saint Catherine’s services or just for fun.

• Registration is just £12 and under-16s walk for free.

• A Sunrise Walk t-shirt is on offer for walkers to buy for just £4. This can be purchased at the point of registration.

• The sponsors for the event are Moneyweb, independent financial advisors based at Betton Farm Business Park. The sponsorship helps to cover the costs of organising a big event suchas this, meaning that every penny raised by the participants taking part in the Sunrise Walk will go directly to patient care.

• Rhiannon Hunt, Event Organiser, said: "The response so far to the change in time to our annual Starlight Walk has been fantastic. We are so pleased. We hope that supporters are able to feel calm and uplifted as they experience the sunrise over the sea.’’

• Further details can be found here

• Saint Catherine’s provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends. All its services are free of charge. It relies on the tireless work of supporters and donors to raise the £5.5m needed to deliver specialist care.