Superior acts at the Futurist Theatre

Re the destruction of the Futurist:

While many local residents and regular visitors did not want the Futurist destroying most of our Tory councillors did in order to replace it with an attraction featuring rides.

It was clear to start with that it would cost more than three times as much money to destroy the Futurist than it would to restore it to tip-top condition.

The Futurist’s excellent programmes all the year round was far superior to the Spa Theatre which is also much smaller.

Now Bridlington is getting all the ‘big name’ programmes.

JC Agar

The Grove

Seamer