‘Support Tour de Yorkshire until 2020’ urges council leader

North Yorkshire is being asked to commit to the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race until 2020, with Scarborough already chosen as either a start or finish town .

The County Council’s Executive will hear of the considerable benefits the race brings to North Yorkshire, further cementing its growing reputation as the premier location for international events, before making its decision on future funding next Tuesday (4 Dec).

Hosting the race provides crucial national and international exposure for North Yorkshire and the wider region, with TV coverage in 190 countries. An independent study estimated that this year’s race boosted the Yorkshire economy by £98m.

A record 2.6m spectators lined the route over the four days of racing and overall spending was up 54 per cent.

It’s seen as an opportunity to showcase the county as a spectacular destination for businesses and visitors and a stunning location to work, live and study.

The County Council, with its partners, plays an important role in funding, planning and delivering the event, working with organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sports Organisation. The County Council’s role includes managing the roads, including rolling closures, emergency planning and liaising with the community and businesses.

North Yorkshire has hosted more of the race than any other authority area, with half of 2018’s route in the county, including the finish in Scarborough.

The Executive will be recommended to authorise funding of £190,000 to support next year’s event and a further £190,000 for 2020’s event. This would cover the hosting fee and event costs.

County Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “Our support for such events since the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014 has been instrumental in bringing the UCI World Cycling Championships – the World Cup of cycle racing – to the county next September.

“The Tour de Yorkshire also generates a great sense of pride. People across the county decorate their towns and villages with painted bikes, flags, bunting and amazing land art. They hold celebrations and line the streets in their thousands to support the race.

“Many communities love to make an event of the event.

Next year’s Tour de Yorkshire is scheduled to take place from Thursday May 2 to Sunday May 5.

Full details of the route will be announced on December 7.