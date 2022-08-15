Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough RNLI lifeguards rescued the four beachgoers, with the help of a surf instructor from Dexter’s Surf Shop, after the inflatable mattress they were riding drifted out to sea in North Bay at 11.35am on Thursday August 11.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched to carry out a shoreline search from North East Corner north to Mascus Rocks, near the Sea Life Centre.

As emergency crews arrived, however, lifeguards and the nearby surf instructor had already rescued all four people.

The four beachgoers were rescued by RNLI lifeguards, who had help from a nearby surf instructor.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No injuries were reported and the beachgoers were described as “safe and well”.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “It’s important to remember that inflatables, whilst they may look fun, are not suitable for the beach.