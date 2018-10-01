Surfers urged to learn about rip currents following recent incidents at Cayton Bay

The RNLI is encouraging surfers to learn about rip currents following two incidents in Cayton Bay.

The first incident involved a surfer who got caught in a rip tide.

Local surf-school instructor Carlos Walsh, a former lifeboat crewman, paddled out to the casualty on a surfboard and managed to drag them out past the dumping shore break.

The surfer was then picked up by the RNLI inshore lifeboat, which took them back to the lifeboat station.

A 16-year-old boy was also caught up in a similar incident whilst surfing with his father.

The man lost sight of the boy and raised the alarm when he failed to spot him from the car park cliff.

The lifeboat scoured the area and eventually found the surfer at the southernmost end of the bay.

Helm Kyle Patel said: "“He was cold and a bit embarrassed but very happy to see us."

On Sunday, the RNLI was also called out to reports of a yacht’s propeller and rudder being snared by lobster-pot buoys near Robin Hoods Bay.

By the time the all-weather Shannon lifeboat had disentangled the rope around the rudder, the two vessels had drifted north over the line marking the boundary between Scarborough and Whitby RNLI.

Whitby’s Trent-class all-weather lifeboat towed the 33ft yatch into Whitby harbour.