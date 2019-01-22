Survival expert Ant Middleton on his way to Bridlington Spa

Ant Middleton, best known as the chief instructor for Channel 4’s hit shows, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Mutiny and Escape is heading to Bridlington

His Mind Over Muscle Tour will see the survival specialist bringing the ‘elements’ to the audience through lighting, sound and set.

The show will recreate what mental strength it took the best-selling author will bring to complete his recent SAS series and his huge Everest challenge, and he will also take the audience through a motivational journey of self-help and self-discovery.

Ant said: “I am so excited to take my brand new show on the road in 2019. I want to bring my recent expeditions to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges. The mind is stronger than muscle and I promise to take audiences on an incredible journey”

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Ant set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal.

Thanks to his huge range of Special Forces experience, Ant has invaluable skills in survival and endurance. His appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has lead him to take on some amazing challenges.

Ant burst on to TV screens in 2015 on Channel 4’s SAS : Who Dares Wins. Ant and other ex-Special Forces soldiers recreated the SAS's secret selection process in the ultimate test of physical and psychological resilience.

The new series currently on our screens Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4 sees Ant lead a group of 25 men and women high into the spectacular and punishing Andes Mountains in Central Chile.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am via bridspa.com, in person, or via the box office, 01262 678258.