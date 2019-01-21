Suspected drink driver arrested following a collision in Scarborough

A driver has been arrested following a collision in Scarborough.

Scarborough Police were alerted to reports of a drink driver who had failed to stop at the scene of a collision following a domestic incident at 6.30pm, yesterday evening.

Officers were unable to immediately locate the driver despite his vehicle being circulated for observations and other officers carrying out a search of the area.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Police, said: "A short time later we received a concern for safety call about a male climbing onto the railings of Valley Bridge."

When officers attended they located the vehicle and the driver.

"After a short scuffle at the roadside, he was eventually arrested for careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He also failed to co-operate with the roadside breath test procedure and was further arrested for this as well," they added.

The driver is currently in custody while officers carry out further enquiries.