Sutton Bank closed for inspection work

Sutton Bank on the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk will close for a week from next Monday (September 9) to allow essential annual maintenance work.

During the closure, the rock face will be inspected to ensure the route remains structurally safe.

Osgodby Lane, south of the A170, will also be closed at its junction with the A170 and as such there will be no access to or from the A170 for Osgodby Lane residents.

Access to homes on Sutton Bank will be maintained whenever possible. However, due to the nature of the works there may be times when access will be restricted.

A diversion route will be signposted along the caravan route through Ampleforth and Coxwold.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for Highways, said: “Every effort will be made to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible and that any disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience and would request your co-operation to help ensure an efficiently and safely executed project.”

Councillor Gareth Dadd said: “Sutton Bank is a key strategic route so these annual works are vital.

“I would urge drivers to comply with any instructions and to take extra care while within the works area.”