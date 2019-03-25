Swansea City Opera visits Yorkshire with new production of Cosi Fan Tutte - where it's on and how to get tickets

Swansea City Opera will be returning to Yorkshire with a production of Cosi Fan Tutte this year.

Beautifully staged in English with elegant 19th Century costumes, Così fan Tutte contains some of Mozart’s most ravishing music.

Supposedly based on a true story, this comic tale of deception sees how a cynical old man leads two naïve officers into a scandalous wager, to prove that women are never faithful – ‘Così fan tutte’ – ‘all women are alike’. As the story unfolds, the audience sees how well he succeeds; at first the women are not willing, but later…. wait and see.

Tour dates:

Bridlington Spa, Saturday May 18 at 7.30pm

Tickets on 01262 678258 or Bridspa.com

Harrogate Theatre, Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm

Tickets on 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk