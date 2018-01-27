Sweet treats for sweethearts

Amelia’s Chocolate, on Victoria Road, is holding a number of ‘tasteful’ workshops in February covering both half term and Valentine’s Day.

As well as the ever-popular Parents and Tots events on Thursday 8 February and Monday 26 February, there’s the opportunity celebrate the most romantic time of the year.

Amelia Forrest, owner of the business, said: “Our Valentine’s workshops are perfect for a sweet, romantic gift that you make especially for the one you love!

“They take place on Saturday 10 February, Monday 12 February, Tuesday 13 February and Wednesday 14 February on a drop-in basis.

“These events last between thirty minutes and an hour depending on the product.”

Visit ameliaschocolate.co.uk or call 01723 447110 for more information.