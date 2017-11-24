Swiers smashes in four to help Heslerton to Thornton success

Heslerton Under-12s welcomed Thornton Dale on Sunday and the visitors raced into an early 3-0 lead.

However, the home team dug deep and pulled two goals back through Oliver Botterill and Charlie Swiers to make the half time score 3-2.

Swiers scored again in the second half, before Dale restored the lead shortly after.

Star man Swiers completed his hat-trick to bring the teams level then right at the death he again cut in from the left and unleashed a stunning strike into the top corner to clinch a 5-4 victory.

Swiers claimed the man of the match award, however the whole team were given credit.

Scalby Under-16s recorded their first Hull Boys League win of the season by beating league leaders Beverley Town 2-0 at Carr Lane.

Striker Tom MacDonald opened the scoring after only three minutes, outpacing the defence to latch onto a Jack Rogers through-ball and slot past the keeper.

MacDonald doubled their lead on 22 minutes with an almost carbon-copy goal - this time the supplier was defender Chris Wells.

Jared Elwick almost netted with a smart turn in the box, however the keeper made a good save at close-range.

Beverley had the better of the second half, but Scalby’s defence held firm and kept them at arm’s length.

Next week the Otters take on Hessle Sporting Harriers with a place in the Knockout Cup semis at stake.

Heslerton Under-Eights hosted Holt and again both teams put on a brilliantly contested game with a brace of goals each from Archie Pilmoor and player of the match Keane Welburn to secure victory for the hosts.

Game two saw the hosts put in another sparkling performance and they never gave up, goals from Charlie Driver, Keane Welburn and a piledriver from Harry Massheder again giving the home team a narrow victory.

Louie Spencer was the player of the match for his goalkeeping heroics.

Heslerton Under-10s Pirates welcomed Seamer Sharks to Sands Lane.

The Pirates put in a fantastic team effort as a single goal by Alfie Bradbury was enough for victory for the hosts in a game where Robbie Maynard was excellent in defence.

Two goals from Jack Smith and one from Oliver Dade saw the Pirates to victory in game two Smith took the man of the match accolade

Heslerton Under-11s travelled to Cayton and found themselves a goal down early on.

However they soon drew level through Myles Johnson.

Further strikes followed through Rio Howden, Matt Moss and Warren Stanton.

It was a fantastic footballing display from the young blues who showed composure throughout, especially at the back. Man of the match for a solid defensive display went to Max Taylor-Barber.

Heslerton Under-14s lost 7-2 to Easingwold Town.

Despite falling behind to the first attack of the match, Heslerton fought bravely to give table-topping Easingwold a tough battle.

A reshuffled defence saw Ben Robinson and man of the match Ihsan Eroglu battling to contain Easingwold attackers.

Eroglu was at his imperious best with Sam Farkas making a welcome return to the side and providing some important tackles.

After the early setback, Heslerton struck back through Jayden Isaac, though there was little the home side could do to contain Easingwold.

Debutant Hayden Williamson showed some nice touches, creating the second for Isaac, though it was not enough to stop the visitors running out comfortable winners.