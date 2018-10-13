System delivers time for better care at St Cecilia’s

An award-winning Yorkshire business has become the first family-owned care provider in the area to introduce ground-breaking software designed to help them deliver better care.

The Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough is working in partnership with Person Centred Software to dramatically cut down on paperwork and create more time for care.

It is introducing Mobile Care Monitoring software to its three local homes in a bid to improve efficiency and improve care.

Saint Cecilia’s managing director Mike Padgham said: “As a growing care provider in Yorkshire we are always looking to innovate and find the very best ways that we can to deliver care.

“For us the introduction of this software automates and simplifies so much information recording and most importantly, frees up staff to spend time doing what we most want them to do, care for our residents.”

Saint Cecilia’s is introducing Mobile Care Monitoring from Person Centred Software. Carers use an app on a mobile phone to update residents’ care records as they are delivering care to them on a daily basis. Updating individual care records in this way saves carers’ time from having to do the task manually, on paper, at the end of their shift.

The app ensures that up to date information is available, particularly when carers hand over from one shift to another.