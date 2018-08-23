Tadman catches the eye with fine Ulster display

Scarborough motorsport ace James Tadman is looking to push on after a good run of results at the Ulster GP.

Tadman hasn’t had the track time that he has wanted, due to his home course at Oliver’s Mount being out of action for much of this season, but he is still focused on the job ahead.

He said: “I was very happy with my results that I achieved at the Ulster GP in Northern Ireland, especially as I haven’t had much track time this year due to Oliver’s Mount being cancelled.

“This has meant that I’ve not had much track time as I had my fixtures scheduled at the start of the season.

“At the Ulster GP I achieved my best ever results at an international race meeting where I finished 13th in the Supersport class on a Kawasaki ZXR 600 and 15th in the Supertwin class on a Kawasaki ER650.

“I was competing against the likes of current Isle of Man TT winners Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman and multiple race winner around the Isle Of Man, Ulster GP and Oliver’s Mount Ian Lougher, which was great.

“I am hoping to get again some track time again this season but I’m not sure when I’ll be back out again at the moment.

“I would like to thank my sponsors Road Racing Ireland, SPR Plumbing, EWS Services, BarleyMo and Opie Oils for all of their support.”