Take a tour through history and heritage at the village of Brompton by Sawdon this weekend

A village near Scarborough gives residents and visitors a chance to explore its past this weekend with Heritage Open Days events.

The events at Brompton by Sawdon on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd September will commemorate 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of World War 1 as well as celebrating other aspects of the village’s heritage.

First World War troops outside the Cayley Arms

In the Village Hall a display of archive photos will be on view, ranging from information about the soldiers whose names are inscribed on the War Memorial, local World War 1 artefacts and images of the people who have lived and worked in this agricultural village over the years.

Other pictures will show scenes of festivities and community events that have entertained, as well as ancient views of its streets. A children’s activity table will also be on offer and then for the energetic and those with an instinct for exploring, a village guide and trail map will be available to help people explore even more history out and around in the village.

To start with you could take a look over the wall just across the road from the Village Hall, to see Scarborough Archaeological Society beginning a dig on Castle Hill. On your walk, call in on All Saints Church, the church where Wordsworth was married, and take in a wealth of history stretching back to Norman times and beyond. Distributed around the church will be a creative textile display entitled ‘Aspects of War’, commemorating the end of World War 1.

‘Open Tower’ tours in the church will be offered on both afternoons when you can learn about the weeks when ‘time stood still’ in Brompton whilst the clock dedicated to Sir Everard Cayley and his son Francis, both casualties of the First World War, was being mended. After some renovation it is now up and running and visitors will be able to climb the tower to see both the new clock as well as the ancient bells. You will even be able to try your hand at bell ringing at certain times over the weekend – between 2pm and 3.30pm on the Saturday and between 4pm and 5.30pm on the Sunday.

Example from textile exhibition in the church

Along the High Street, embedded in the wall of Brompton Hall, you will find the little workshop of Sir George Cayley, engineer and inventor - now known as the Cayley Museum - and this too will be open for visits. So, pause here to celebrate our home grown pioneer of flight.

Entry to all aspects of the weekend are fre apart from the harvest Festival Supper on Sunday. Refreshments will be on sale each afternoon in the Village Hall.

Brompton Heritage Weekend Programme

Saturday 22 September

Display of archive material in Village Hall 1.00-5.00pm

Pick up a map and trail guide for walk around the village

Scarborough Archaeological Society dig on Castle Hill

Cayley Museum open 11.00am-4.00pm

Aspects of War – Textile exhibition in church all day

‘Open Tower’ tours and bell ringing in church 2.00-3.30pm

Sunday 23 September

All the above plus

‘Open Tower’ tours and bell ringing in church 4pm-5.30pm

Harvest Festival Service and rededication of the new clock 6.00pm

Harvest Supper - after the service for a donation.