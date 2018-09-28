Take a walk this weekend to help Scarborough church with its £250,000 appeal

Sponsored walks take place tomorrow (Saturday 29 September) to raise funds for St Mark's Church, Newby.

The church has raised £95,000 for a new roof, and the next phase of its development plan is to build an annex or extension on the side of the church. It will include a meeting room, office, toilets and storage space. The estimated cost is £250,000.

The cost of the walk tomorrow is £3 per person and includes soup and sandwiches at St Mark's afterwards.

There are four walks available, the longest via part of the Yorkshire Wolds Way and Oliver's Mount:

1. An all-day walk leaving Sherburn starting at 9am.

2. An afternoon walk from Orchard Lodge, Flixton at 1pm (the lunch stop of the bigger walk).

3. A 2.5 hour walk from Westway House, Eastfield (the afternoon tea stop) at 2.45pm.

4. A 30-minute walk from Sainsbury's in Scarborough.

Transport is provided to all the start points.

For more information and sponsorship forms email Grahame Adamson at adamson.g@talktalk.net