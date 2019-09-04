Take exclusive insider look around Scarborough Hospital next week - here’s what’s going on

Scarborough Hospital is preparing to throw open its doors to the public on Thursday (September 12) to offer an exclusive insider look at some of the hospital’s departments.

This unique event will enable visitors to discover more about the daily workings of the hospital and the services provided.

It also includes interactive tours and seminars, giving people a rare opportunity to find out what goes on behind the scenes within the hospital, not normally seen by the public.

Tours are being offered of the award-winning boiler house, which supplies heating and steam to the whole site. Find out how our advanced combined heat and power system keeps the hospital running and see how it powers the autoclaves in sterile services that provide operating theatres with clean surgical instruments.

There is also a chance to look round the north substation generator which backs up the whole electrical supply to the north side of the site.

Between 1.30pm and 2pm Karen Newell, founder of the Toy Like Me exhibition, will give a talk on how the power of positive representation matters and what big brand toy makers can do to help.

The arts team will also have a stand where Karen will be available to talk about the project, where she has called for the toy industry to better represent the 150 million children worldwide with disability and difference.

Karen will have lots of toys and engagement activities on show.Also available is the opportunity to look around our laboratory medicine department, where visitors will be able to see our scientists at work at one of the tours on offer at 12.15pm, 1.15pm or 12.15pm.

The hidden world of laboratory medicine, also known as pathology, plays a huge role behind the scenes testing clinical specimens to help diagnose, treat and prevent disease in patients right across the region. Lab tests are vital in diagnosing health conditions and the skilled services of laboratory staff helps get the best results and treatment for patients.

Running at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, the Trust’s Macmillan Recovery Package team will be running a seminar where they will be sharing the importance of engaging with people affected by cancer to develop future services. Spaces are limited and offered on a first come, first served basis, for all tours and seminars. You can find out more and sign up for free online here.

Information stands will provide an insider’s guide to some of the hospital’s more specialised services such as theatres, critical care, audiology and family health, amongst many more.

For those interested in opportunities and careers in the NHS, there will be recruitment and specialist staff on hand to offer advice, as well as on the day interviews for registered or newly qualified nurses. No preparation is needed – simply turn up on the day and seek out the recruitment team.

For those who want to get involved with hospital life there will be an opportunity to sign up for a skydive to raise vital funds for York Teaching Hospital Charity, as well as information available about how to join our army of volunteers.

It is great to see the enthusiasm from large numbers of our staff who are putting together displays, planning tours, and opening up their work areas for the public.

The open day is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the hospital and the wider trust. We hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to find out more about who we are and what we do.”

The open day runs from noon until 3pm and takes place in the corridor off the main entrance and Haldane Ward.

The event is aimed at patients, local residents, current or potential staff, and foundation trust members.

The open day will be followed by the trust’s Annual Members Meeting (AMM), incorporating the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 3pm in the Postgraduate Centre, which is open to all. Members of the trust and the public will also have an opportunity to put questions to the trust board at 4pm.