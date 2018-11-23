Take time to go on a journey with Doctor Who and Dickens

A talk covering Charles Dickens and Doctor Who will take centre stage at The Wesley Centre, Malton on Saturday 15 December between 6pm and 7pm.

The Dickensian Christmas Festival in Malton is offering a behind the scenes look at the ways Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol influenced storytelling and more specifically the adventures of everyone’s favourite Time Lord.

Author and producer Gavin Collinson worked at the British Film Institute and on Coronation Street before leaving the cobbles of Corrie for BBC Wales, intending to stay on Doctor Who for a year or two.

He remained for almost a decade on the show, working with 11 doctors and even starring as the Time Lord in a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ cameo.

Mr Collinson said: “A Christmas Carol is one of the world’s most significant books, made into many films and translated into 60 different languages, as well as inspiring a vast range of works, such as Frank Capra’s, It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The event features a Q&A hosted by author, broadcaster and the great, great, great grand-daughter to Charles Dickens, Lucinda Hawksley.

Lucinda said: “When Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol in December of 1843, the story was intended as a protest against the injustices of the world he lived in, the legacy of the story continues to have an impact on the world.”

This Christmas marks 175 years of Dickens’ most famous festive story, and Malton is the tale’s spiritual home.

To book tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doctor-who-and-a-christmas-carol-tickets-52604411210