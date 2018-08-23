Take your time – then savour every dish

Do not be put off by the name – the bistro serves some of the most delicious food on the culinary map.

So popular is the Foulsyke in Barmoor Lane, Scalby, that booking at any time is advised.

We arrived for dinner at 7pm and were shown to our table – the surroundings are high-end country house decor with wooden tables and chairs and panelled walls – served drinks quickly and then left to savour the menu.

Take your time because all the dishes sound appetising and there is plenty of choice.

After considering seasonal melon with a rum and coconut infusion, summer fruit compote and refreshing fruit sorbet (£5.50), it was dismissed only because I have had it before and know how delicious it is.

I opted for fresh shell on mussels, garlic, white wine and parsley cream. Price depends on availability.

A bowl full arrived, steaming and aromatic. Eating mussels is never delicate but they were devoured and were delicious.

My dining companion Jan chose fresh Scarborough crab salad, salad leaves, mayonnaise and wedge of lemon. Price depends on availability.

Again, it was declared tasty with plenty of salad and lemon to add to the dish.

For my main course, I chose roasted rump of lamb, set on a scallion and mint pommes puree, redcurrant and rosemary jus (£18.95).

The meat was succulent and tender – and came with perfect accompaniment.

Steak was Jan’s choice. Her fillet cut was served with whiskey and mushroom cream sauce (£26.95).

It was one of the best steaks Jan has had and she said the sauce was warm, rich andcreamy.

Chips and vegetables were served with both mains – and there was plenty to go round.

The service was excellent, unrushed and attentive. You can linger over coffee, tea or liqueurs in relaxing surroundings. Our bill came to under £80 – we shared a dessert and both had wine.

The bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday from 10amto 3pm and 6pm to 9pm and Sunday from 10 amto 3pm.