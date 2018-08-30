Taking on the McCain Yorkshire 10k backwards

A Scarborough man has decided to run the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10km Road Race – but with a twist.

Jon Kemp has been given permission to run the Scarborough 10k backwards.

The delivery driver and shift manager, said: “I wanted a challenge and do something different that has never been done before.”

This alternative method has been made possible through Jon having a guide – his partner’s son, William Penfold.

The 15-year-old will guide Jon, left and right and warn him of anything behind him during the race.

William, a pupil at St Augustine’s School, has chosen to participate in the event as he wanted to challenge himself as he has never run the distance before.

The pair will complete training for the upcoming event on October 21 which will begin at the Scarborough Spa Complex, South Bay.

The 40-year-old will be fundraising for Saint Catherine’s, as he explains: “I have done other charity events but I like doing things for local charities.

"You know the money will go directly into the community and can see what its doing.”

Jon has been sponsored by Relish cafe, Belly Rub cafe bar, Focus Hygiene Supplies, Blue Crush Bar and Smart Solutions.

Crown Health Spa have also donated four day passes as raffle prizes and Compass Gym have offered free use of the gym for Jon to train for the event.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jon-kemp39