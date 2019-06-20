Taking shape: Scarborough's new Premier Inn near Alpamare water park and the Tunny Catch pub

Progress on Scarborough’s new Premier Inn Hotel on the waterpark site in Burniston Road is moving forward.

The developer, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, has now been granted permission for the signs that will adorn the five-storey building, which is being built to the rear of the Tunny Catch pub.

The 105-bedroom hotel was granted planning permission in 2018 despite more than 300 objections from residents.

Work has now begun on the development and Scarborough Council planning officers have now agreed to the scope and size of the signs that will be placed on the building.

The council’s planning report states: “This application is for advertisement consent for signage at the five-storey Premier Inn Hotel currently under construction to the rear of the Tunny Catch public house and to the front of the Alpamare Water Park off Burniston Road.

“Four internally illuminated vinyl signs are proposed on the building. The front of the hotel will face a large car park to the north, making the building diagonally visible from the road.”

Following no objections during the consultation period the plans were approved.