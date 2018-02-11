Talented TEC art students to hold mid-year show

Students currently studying for BA (Hons) Fine Art and BA (Hons) Historical and Performance Costume at Scarborough TEC are set to hold a mid-year show.

The event, planned for Thursday 22 February will raise funds for their final end-of-year show.

The show, which is free to attend, is being held at Scarborough TEC’s Nineteen09 restaurant from 6pm and will see a silent auction featuring a diverse range of work from local artists and students.

Erin Gibbs, BA (Hons) fine art student and event organiser, said: “We are holding this event to raise the money needed to promote and facilitate the show in May which will showcase the final exhibition project of all third year students.

“Alongside the silent auction there will be refreshments available, an exhibition of work from art and design diploma students, foundation art and design students, degree students and tutors as well as the chance to meet the students and artists who have contributed to the auction.”

Anyone interested in attending this free event can contact the students by searching for Page One – Scarborough School of Arts on Facebook or by coming along to Nineteen09.