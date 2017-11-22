Talk to cover years in the life of the Beatles

A celebration of The Beatles will take place at Scarborough Market Hall this Saturday (25 November) from 8pm.

The event will see a boyhood friend of the superstars, Tony Bramwell, deliver a talk and hold a detailed question and answer session.

Tony Bramwell will deliver a talk.

Mr Bramwell was the only person to work with The Bealtes from day one until their eventual demise.

His book, entitled Magical Mystery Tours, is widely regarded as the definitive insider account of the group’s rise and fall, and he will be sharing his intimate memories of the band with the audience.

He will also be showing some of the 25 films he professionally shot for The Beatles, showing them on tour, in the studio, on film sets and generally larking about.

These films have never been commercially released and are shown with the permission of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Mr Bramwell was a childhood friend of John, Paul and George and after meeting George on a bus, on his way to The Beatles first rehearsal, joined as the band’s unpaid gopher, gaining a place on the payroll as soon as they started earning decent money.

He was there for all their earliest gigs in the UK and Hamburg and subsequently toured the world with them, sharing in all their ups and downs.

Tony ended up as a senior executive at Apple, surviving beyond the band’s break-up, but falling to the axe of the notorious Allen Klein soon after.

The special night also includes a Beatles tribute act and a 60s disco.

Tickets for the event cost £12 and are available from Deli-Delicious, Mojo’s Music Cafe, Seetickets, Ticketweb and Eventbrite.