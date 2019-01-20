Teachers invited to literacy conference

Teachers from across the borough are invited to a literacy conference featuring a host of world-class experts.

The Spa, Scarborough, will host the North Yorkshire Coast Research School Conference 2019 on Thursday 31 January, between 10am and 3:30pm.

The event has been organised by the North Yorkshire Coast Research School – Settrington All Saints’ Primary School, near Malton.

It was designated as a research school for the Opportunity Area in 2017 and is one of only 22 across the country.

The event is an opportunity for local headteachers, along with teaching colleagues from all phases of education, to come together for a day of high-quality professional development.

The conference will feature key note speakers including Professor Becky Allen, formerly of the UCL Institute of Education, and presently Chief Analyst (and co-founder) at Teacher Tapp.

Becky is best-known for her research on teacher careers, school accountability and measuring pupil performance.

She will be joined by Rachel Lofthouse, professor of teacher education at the Carnegie School of Education, Leeds Beckett University.

Her work has focused on the role research plays in the professional learning of teachers, including how opportunities for dialogue, creative and critical thinking are vital for teachers at any stage of their careers.

Thomas Martell, programme manager for the education endowment foundation and lead for the forthcoming secondary literacy guidance report, will also be speaking.

Mari Palmer, headteacher at the North Yorkshire Coast Research School, said: “We are delighted to have such inspirational speakers coming to the North Yorkshire Coast.

“There is such enthusiasm about research amongst local teachers so this event is a fantastic professional development opportunity to listen to world-class experts in this field.”

Cost of attendance is £40 per delegate.

To book your place contact: admin@settrington.n-yorks.sch.uk