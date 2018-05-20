Team Erudite make final of Gimme Five

George Pindar School recently took three teams of Year 8 students to the University of Hull to take part in an exciting competition organised by North Yorkshire Coast Higher Education Collaboration.

Called ‘Gimme Five’, the event involved teams of five giving five minute presentations.

Students were whisked off by student ambassadors from the University of York, York St John and the University of Hull to develop their research skills, which they put to good use finding out all about university life.

There were 13 teams from six schools across the Scarborough area and all were amazing. Team Erudite was one of just four teams to progress to the final when the judging was complete.

A school spokesman said: “They used clear visuals in their presentations, spoke confidently and included some performance skills together with humour. We look forward to seeing them in the final in June.”