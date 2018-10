Enterprise Rent a Car employees recently spent a day in the Brunswick shopping centre alongside members of the lifeboat visitor team in support of Scarborough RNLI.

The team handed out vital water safety messages such as ‘float to live’ and ‘don’t paddle after your dog’ to passing shoppers.

The team, Thomas May, Thomas Gardner and Tabz Nixon, spoke to more than 300 people and collected £74.57 in donations.