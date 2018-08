A teenager has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a woman in Scarborough.

Mitko Mihaylov Naskov, 18, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on yesterday (Wednesday August 15) when his case was sent to the Crown Court.

Naskov, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough, did not indicate any pleas to the charges.

The Crown Prosecution Services alleges that Naskov raped and attempted to rape the woman on August 12.

Naskov will next appear at the Crown Court on September 17.