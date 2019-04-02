Teenager charged following spate of commercial burglaries in Scarborough

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with six counts of burglary and remanded into custody.

Detectives in Scarborough have been conducting an investigation after a number of business premises were targeted over a six-week period.

Since the start of February, 21 commercial burglaries have been reported in the area including five overnight between 9 and 10 March.

Detective Constable Jade Gallagher-Barrass said: “We understand the concern that has been voiced by local business owners in Scarborough and the impact that these incidents have had on their businesses and lives.

“We take all reports of burglary – both residential or commercial – incredibly seriously and we are committed to working together with local business owners to ensure these matters are dealt with as a priority and local businesses are safeguarded.”