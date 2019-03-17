Teens rescued after being stranded by tide at Filey

A search was launched for three teenagers who went missing on Yorkshire's east coast.

The three girls were found stranded after being cut off by the tide near Filey Brigg today (Sunday).

The Coastguard and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and were involved in the rescue just after 5pm.

The girls were safe and well following the incident, a Coastguard spokesman said.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Fortunately the teenagers were spotted by a Coastguard team which had gone down the cliffs to search amongst the rocks and beach.

"In view of the sea conditions, it was decided that the teenagers should be evacuated up the cliffs by the Coastguard teams where they were handed in to the care of the ambulance service."

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat press officer, said, “This afternoon was an excellent example of the close liaison between ourselves and the Coastguard Rescue Teams. A job very well done with a very successful outcome. Thanks to everyone involved”.