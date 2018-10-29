Ten charged following Scarborough and Whitby match violence

Ten men have been arrested and charged for their involvement in fighting outside Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land stadium after the August bank holiday clash with Whitby Town.

The news comes in the build-up to the two teams facing off again tomorrow night in the Integro League Cup.

In total ten men have been arrested and charged, while another six have been arrested and released on bail under investigation.

Those charged will not be allowed within 300 metres of the Flamingo Land Stadium, 100 metres of the Turnbull Ground and will not be allowed to attend away games involving either Whitby Town or Scarborough Athletic.

Police are still looking to locate three further people who they believe to be involved in the fighting.

Inspector Graeme Kynman of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We continue to work closely with Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s management and security team to stamp out any disorder and make their matches a family event for all.

“Following the disorder at the Whitby v Scarborough match on Monday 27 August 2018, ten men have been arrested and charged with public order offences after admitting their involvement.

“All of those charged have been issued with bail conditions not to go within 300 metres of the ground, 100 metres of Whitby’s ground or attend any away game involving Scarborough or Whitby. Those conditions will stay in place until they appear at court later this year. They have all also been served with banning letters.

“Another six men have been arrested and also served with banning letters in relation to the disorder. They have been released under investigation following further enquires.

“A further seven men are assisting us with our investigation and enquires are ongoing to locate a further three who are believed to have been involved.

“Our message is clear, we will not tolerate disruptive or anti-social behaviour. We would ask everyone to respect each other and help make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone who takes the time out to support their local team.”