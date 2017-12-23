Ten-man Hyde beat Boro

Scarborough Athletic's promotion hopes were dealt a huge blow on Saturday afternoon when they slipped up by a 3-1 scoreline at rivals Hyde United.

In a very tight affair, Boro were punished for their mistakes and didn't take their chances, which eventually proved very costly.

The game moved away at great pace, with Boro being cheered on by a huge travelling support.

After some early toing and froing, Boro then had a nightmare spell that gave Hyde the advantage.

Firstly a drive from the lively Big Khamsuk took a wicked deflected off Jamie Price and the ball rolled past a wrong-footed Tommy Taylor.

Then, as a Hyde corner was delivered into the box, Price hauled Matthew Beadle to the floor and referee Michael Crusham pointed at the spot.

Beadle dusted himself down and saw his penalty creep over the line after Taylor got a hand to it.

After these hammer blows, Boro were given some hope, thanks to the stupidity of Hyde's Matthew Beadle.

The striker lost his head when running past Boro defender James Knowles and aimed an elbow straight into his face. The referee had no choice but to give Beadle a stright red card.

This cooled the game down, with the tempo dropping the the impetus moving slightly towards Boro.

Hyde altered their approach, choosing to switch from their previous flowing attacking football to trying to strike on the counter.

The closest Boro came in the remaining minutes of the first half saw Michael Coulson skipping neatly through two challenges on the byline, but his delivery flew straight into Peter Crook's sidenetting.

The dice was rolled at the interval, with Nathan Curtis and Nathan Valentine replacing Jamie Price and James Knowles, Boro going for the jugular.

They almost made the perfect start when a combination of James Walshaw and Valentine got a touch on a Wright cross, but the ball was diverted wide.

A lull followed, before Curtis managed to wriggle in behind the Hyde defence. His first touch let him down though and in the end he drilled into the sidenetting with a good number of Boro attackers waiting for the ball across the goal.

Boro were left thanking their lucky stars just after the hour, when sub Dominic Marie beat a very flimsy offside trap. Taylor produced a fine save to deny him, and Tom Pratt smashed over from close range when Marie fed the ball back in.

Marie then jigged clear of the Boro defence for a second time, but his time his low shot struck the foot of the post.

Boro again went on the offensive, with Peter Crook making an impressive double save from Coulson and Bailey Gooda. Then former Boro man Paddy Miller had to clear off his own line when Crook was beaten.

Hyde continued to threaten on the counter and they wrapped things up with around 15 minutes left.

Marie ghosted through a sparse Boro defence and finally found his range, drilling into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Boro responded well and finally found some urgency, which led to a late lifeline.

Good work from Gooda in approach found Curtis on the edge of the box and he smashed into the bottom corner to make the score 3-1.

Hyde's Crook then had to make a miraculous one-handed save to push away a Walshaw free-kick.

But, despite more pressing from Boro, it was too little too late and Hyde struck the visitors with a huge blow in the race for promotion from the Evo-Stik North.