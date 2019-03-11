Ten pictures from the follicle fun from this year's Yorkshire Beard Day in Scarborough

There was beer and beards on offer for the public, and neither disappointed. Here are ten fine examples of beards from The Scarborough News' photographer Richard Ponter.

1. Yorkshire Beard Day 2019 Ben Waddington and Leon Dumont take in the sea air. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Yorkshire Beard Day 2019 Joe Hugill, Chris Nunns and Brian Dixon get into the spirit of the day. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Yorkshire Beard Day 2019 Victor Campbell reflects on the day jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Beard Day 2019 Geoff Guest, Dave Balford and Carole Taylor have fun. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more