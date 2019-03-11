Yorkshire Beard Day 2019

Ten pictures from the follicle fun from this year's Yorkshire Beard Day in Scarborough

Scarborough went crazy for beards on Saturday, welcoming the annual Yorkshire Beard Day to the Spa.

There was beer and beards on offer for the public, and neither disappointed. Here are ten fine examples of beards from The Scarborough News' photographer Richard Ponter.

Ben Waddington and Leon Dumont take in the sea air.

Yorkshire Beard Day 2019

Joe Hugill, Chris Nunns and Brian Dixon get into the spirit of the day.

Yorkshire Beard Day 2019

Victor Campbell reflects on the day

Yorkshire Beard Day 2019

Geoff Guest, Dave Balford and Carole Taylor have fun.

Yorkshire Beard Day 2019

