Ten ways to protect yourself and your car from being targeted in a car key burglary

North Yorkshire Police is sharing 10 ways to protect your car and home following an increase of what they call 2-in-1 burglaries.

This is where a criminal breaks into your home with the specific aim of removing your car keys and stealing your car.

Police say perpetrators will often target the owners of high-value vehicles; ‘cruising’ around residential areas looking for opportunities to exploit their security and get to their keys.

While burglaries of this nature are uncommon in North Yorkshire, there has been an increase in recent months - and it is important vehicle and home owners act to deter potential thieves.

1. Consider installing CCTV to cover your property and put up a sign to declare that you have CCTV for your neighbours and potential intruders to see.

2. Fit outside security lighting to the front and back of your home and install a visible intruder alarm – ensure the lights are always in working order and always set your alarm at night and when you are out.

3. Use your garage – if you have a garage or outbuilding, please use it and lock your car away when not in use.

4. If you don’t have a garage, consider fitting sturdy and lockable gates or a security post to your driveway.

5. Fit a high quality alarm, immobiliser or tracking device to your car if finances allow. Alternatively, use a device such as a visible steering or wheel locks.

6. Always lock your car and make sure doors, windows, the boot and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle.

7. If you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued vehicle behind the more expensive one on the driveway, making it more difficult to remove.

8. Always make sure the windows and doors to your house are locked. Consider upgrading the locks to your home to TS007 (3 star) or Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312).

9. Don’t leave your car keys on view or placed near windows, doors or cat-flaps where thieves can see them; criminals can easily take keys from kitchen work-tops, tables and hooks on walls and exploit keyless entry cars.

10. Look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area.

What to do if you are burgled

If you are the victim of a burglary of any kind, call 999 immediately.

If you believe that there are intruders in your house, avoid confrontation wherever possible as this can increase the risk of personal harm to yourself and others.

If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles in your area, take the registration number and report it to the police via 101.

Visit northyorkshire.police.uk for more advice.