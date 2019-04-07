Terminally-ill former Ryedale school teacher releases single to help his family

A terminally ill man, whose life insurance ran out last year, has released a single to allow his family to continue life as normally and comfortably as possible.

Former headteacher and Ryedale School teacher Steve Ronson, also known as Ron Mozart, found out he had cancer three years ago.

After having one of his kidneys and half of his right lung removed, the 59-year-old thought it was all over. But just as he was starting to get better, another tumour formed in his spine, a spot where it’s impossible for doctors to operate.

Steve said: “I was told I had a good two years, one year’s gone so technically I should have another year.

“I’m quite positive about it because there’s nothing I can do, I just want to enjoy life as much as possible.”

Music has always been Steve’s passion and last year, when his life insurance expired, he decided to take the plunge and release one of his singles.

“‘Only For Those That Truly Know’ is a heartfelt song written for my teacher who is getting married later this year,” added Steve.

“After I produced it everyone said it was such a good song and that it had tremendous possibilities commercially. It’s one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my life. I spent six months to write it and five to record it. That can be my legacy.”

The profits made will be used to allow his wife Joy to continue living in their West Heslerton cottage.

The single can be downloaded at www.store.cdbaby.com/cd/ronmozart