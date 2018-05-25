Terrington Hall pupils maintain 100% drama pass rate

Drama students at Terrington Hall have achieved an outstanding set of results in their Trinity College Individual Acting Exams.

The Year 3 to Year 8 pupils recorded 10 distinctions and four merits across Grades Two to Five, maintaining the school’s 100% pass rate record over the past five years.

Specialist drama coach and actress Audrie Woodhouse said: “It has been a privilege working with Terrington’s drama students, encouraging them to develop their own distinctive voice and style and seeing each shine in their own unique way. It is especially pleasing to see drama well supported within school.”