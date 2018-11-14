Terrington Hall School honours the Fallen at service

The whole community of Terrington Hall School gathered with staff and pupils from Terrington Primary School to honour the fallen of the First World War and of conflicts worldwide since the end of the Great War at a service led by Terrington Hall headmaster Stephen Mulryne and Major Nigel

Tench (Army Air Corps).

Major Tench gave the address in which he spoke of the horrors of the First World War and also explained the significance of the poppy.

Mr Mulryne said: ‘It was a deeply moving occasion. When the Last Post sounded and the two-minute silence descended there was only the sound of birdsong.”