Tesco deli counters closure: Scarborough staff not informed until it leaked in the media, former employee says

Staff at Scarborough's Tesco Extra found out about the company's decision to reduce the number of fresh food counters only after it was reported in the media, a former employee said.

The former member of staff, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Scarborough News they used to work at the deli counter and are still friends with people who work there.

They said: "Staff didn't even know about this until it was leaked in the papers. It's not the right way to go about things. Nobody was told anything and I understand they're not going to know anything until at least early next week."

The news comes as Tesco announced earlier this week its latest plans to close fresh food counters in 90 stores across the country.

The move will allow them to save up to £1.5 billion at the expense of 9,000 jobs. However, the company says, around half of them will be redeployed in customer service roles.

Staff at the Scarborough store were not prepared to comment but as the future of its deli counters remains unknown – the company is yet to announce which stores will see changes introduced – some customers say they will be affected.

Jenny said: "I do use the deli counters especially the fish one so I'm quite worried. If it closes we'll have to go to Morrison's but we live in Burniston and it's quite a long way."

Joan Rowett also buys from the fishmongers on a regular basis.

She said: "I like fresh food, I don't like all that pre-packed stuff so now that I'm going to do my shopping I will use the counters at the back for cheese, chicken and all the little bits. It'd be sad to see them disappear."

Trevor Walters added: "I use the counters on occasion so I'd be disappointed if they closed. I come here every day and there's always people waiting at the counters so they are well-used and I think they're going to keep them."