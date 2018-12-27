Tesco shoppers in Filey thanked for donations

More than 1,000 meals have been provided to people in need over the Christmas period thanks to customer donations at the Tesco store in Filey.

Generous customers in Filey donated 1,588 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the recent Tesco Food Collection.

The two charities see an increase in the need for donations at this time of year.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Year upon year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers who give to the Tesco Food Collection in our stores.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped in store.

“We topped up the value of all the donations by 20% and we are proud that together with our customers and charity partners we were able to feed so many people in need over Christmas.”