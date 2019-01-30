The two bays of Scarborough

Test your Scarborough knowledge with our aerial photos quiz - there are some tricky ones! Or just enjoy these amazing pictures

How well do you know Scarborough ? Test your knowledge with these superb aerial photos.

The images are from our files, taken in the 1980s and 1990s. Do you know the town like the back of your hand ? Can you beat your pals with your local knowledge ? Have a go at the questions - the answers are on the final page.

Fabulous architecture ... but why was the imposing Grand Hotel designed in the shape of a V ?

1. Aerial photo quiz

Fabulous architecture ... but why was the imposing Grand Hotel designed in the shape of a V ?
Quite tricky, due to the unusual perspective. Until it merged, what was the name of the school at the bottom of the photo ?

2. Aerial photo quiz

Quite tricky, due to the unusual perspective. Until it merged, what was the name of the school at the bottom of the photo ?
Ah, what memories ! What was the name of the pool attraction at the bottom of the photo before it closed ? And bragging rights if you can remember any of its older names

3. Aerial photo quiz

Ah, what memories ! What was the name of the pool attraction at the bottom of the photo before it closed ? And bragging rights if you can remember any of its older names
The roads that enclose this rectangle of houses on the South Cliff all start with which word ?

4. Aerial photo quiz

The roads that enclose this rectangle of houses on the South Cliff all start with which word ?
