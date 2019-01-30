Test your Scarborough knowledge with our aerial photos quiz - there are some tricky ones! Or just enjoy these amazing pictures
How well do you know Scarborough ? Test your knowledge with these superb aerial photos.
The images are from our files, taken in the 1980s and 1990s. Do you know the town like the back of your hand ? Can you beat your pals with your local knowledge ? Have a go at the questions - the answers are on the final page.
1. Aerial photo quiz
Fabulous architecture ... but why was the imposing Grand Hotel designed in the shape of a V ?