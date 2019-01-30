Test your Scarborough knowledge with our aerial photos quiz - there are some tricky ones! Or just enjoy these amazing pictures

The images are from our files, taken in the 1980s and 1990s. Do you know the town like the back of your hand ? Can you beat your pals with your local knowledge ? Have a go at the questions - the answers are on the final page.

1. Aerial photo quiz Fabulous architecture ... but why was the imposing Grand Hotel designed in the shape of a V ?

2. Aerial photo quiz Quite tricky, due to the unusual perspective. Until it merged, what was the name of the school at the bottom of the photo ?

3. Aerial photo quiz Ah, what memories ! What was the name of the pool attraction at the bottom of the photo before it closed ? And bragging rights if you can remember any of its older names

4. Aerial photo quiz The roads that enclose this rectangle of houses on the South Cliff all start with which word ?

