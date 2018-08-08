Thank you for all the fun and laughter Barry Chuckle

Tributes have been paid locally to Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, who passed away on Sunday.

He entertained audiences for many years with a career spanning over five decades with his younger brother Paul.

The comedy duo shot to fame with their iconic catchphrase “To me, to you” and were best known on the show ChuckleVision.

Phil Dale, the Chuckle Brothers manager, said: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

"Barry with Paul had recently filmed a new series titled “ChuckleTime” for Channel 5 and he said it was just like the wonderful days of filming ChuckleVision for BBC1.

Paul added: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

Tributes to Barry, whose real name is Barry Elliot, have poured out across social media.

The comedy duo appeared in Scarborough many times performing at the Futurist theatre and the Corner Cafe.

John Bates, organiser of Scarborough GoldWing Light Parade, spoke about how the Chuckle Brothers supported the parade in 2013 by being photographed on GoldWing bikes.

He said: “They created their own instant Chuckle Biker show. Barry was the perfect gentleman when we spoke and he was delighted to help promote our charity light parade.”

Tony Peers, Scarborough entertainer and businessman, said: “I’ve worked in three pantomimes with him and known him since 1970. They are really, really funny guys and great company to be around. He was a kind generous and funny man and I will thoroughly miss him.”

Mike Park, a Scarborough theatre reviewer, said: “The Chuckle Brothers show, firstly at the Corner Cafe and later at the Futurist, was something I looked forward to every year.

"I recall seeing my own grandchildren each year literally helpless with laughter at Paul and Barry’s hilarious antics. They were also approachable off stage and generous with their time.

"Barry will certainly be remembered by many for bringing a regular burst of summer comedy sunshine into our lives.”

Nick Thomas, chairman of Qdos Entertainment, said: “Barry’s passing is a tragic loss to the pantomime art-form and the world of entertainment. The warmth and versatility of The Chuckle Brothers’ comedy has kept them relevant to generations of TV viewers and theatregoers.”

The career of Barry Chuckle

Barry and Paul rose to fame when they won the ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks, in 1967.

Their success carried on with ITV show New Faces in 1974.

The comedy duo then appeared in their own show, Chuckle Hounds, which involved them dressing up in giant dog costumes.

The most iconic show the pair are known for is ChuckleVision, launched in 1987.

The show ran for 21 series over a period of 22 years and was even awarded a special award at the Children’s Baftas in 2008.

Barry and Paul had recently filmed a a new series, ChuckleTime, for Channel 5.