Thanks, Dad! Phoebe drives off in a brand new £1 car

A teaching assistant is driving around in a brand new car which cost her dad just £1.

Andy Dixon said he was “over the moon” after winning a brand new Toyota Aygo in the Saint Catherine’s raffle.

He picked up the keys last week and decided to give the new car to his daughter Phoebe, 22, who works as a teaching assistant at Bay Primary School in Bridlington.

They had both bought tickets – 15 in total - and joked about winning.

Andy, a 54-year-old night porter, said: “When I found out it was surreal – I couldn’t believe it. It’s one of those things that happens to other people.

“The only thing I’ve ever won before was a bucket barbecue”

He added that when he told Phoebe, she didn’t believe him and thought it was a joke.

She said: “I still can’t believe it! I feel like people never actually win things like this. The car is just perfect – I’m so pleased.”

The new Aygo replaces her 20-year-old Vauxhall Corsa.

Peter Stableford, centre principal of Vantage Toyota, Scarborough, said: “We’re pleased to support the hospice. It’s been a very rewarding event with some great interaction with the community.”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader at Saint Catherine’s said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the car raffle – either by buying a ticket or helping with ticket sales.

“Your support is very much appreciated.”