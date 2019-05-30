The 10 streets in Scarborough and Whitby you are most likely to get a parking ticket

Nearly half a million pounds worth of parking tickets have been issued in one Scarborough street in the last five years it has been revealed.

In response to a Freedom of Information request Scarborough Council has revealed the number, and the value, of the Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) given out over the past five years on the streets of the borough. Scarborough Council issues PCNs as enforcement agents for North Yorkshire County Council’s on-street and is the enforcement authority for off-street car parks with the borough. Here are the 10 streets in the borough where you are most likely to see someone getting a ticket:

1. St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough - 7,066 tickets worth465,109. The road outside the famous Grand Hotel sees twice as many fines handed out as the next nearest street. It has a car park, waiting restrictions and a Travelodge in the vicinity. other Buy a Photo

2. Foreshore Road, Scarborough -3,422 tickets worth 250,025. Scarboroughs seafront is another tourist trap which is catching out parkers trying to find somewhere to park up to enjoy some sun. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough- 3,349 tickets worth 228,670. A residential area in the centre of Scarborough town which also has a number of waiting restrictions and bus stops leading to a high number of tickets. Google other Buy a Photo

4. St Hildas Terrace, Whitby - 2,914 tickets worth 151,323. The first entry from Whitby, a popular road for people looking to park up and head into town or to Pannett Park opposite. Google other Buy a Photo

View more