The Beeches sales team a real family affair

Mother and daughter team Julia and Frances Skinner are the friendly faces greeting potential buyers to The Beeches development.

The sales duo, with more than 30 years’ new homes experience between them, are based at Linden Homes East Yorkshire’s development at West Ayton.

Julia has worked in the industry for 25 years, gaining her first employment with a new homes builder in North Derbyshire after a love of interior design set her along the property career path.

She said: “I absolutely love my job and enjoy working on a busy development, watching it grow and helping customers along their journey and with what for many is the biggest single purchase in their lives.

“It gives me huge pleasure and satisfaction to know that I have assisted with this.”

Julia has been at The Beeches for around eight months, moving to the area to be closer to grandchildren.

Frances has been at the site with Julia for around a month and has six years new home experience to her credit.

She said: “Construction and property is where my heart lies and I was actively looking for a new homes opportunity in the Scarborough area. Working with mum is great, I have grown up with her working in this sector and although I have my own style, I have learned a lot.”