The best and worst GP surgeries in Scarborough, according to their patients' overall experience

Patients were asked about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered. The scores here are for patients' overall experience of the practice. Data are weighted by age and gender so that results resemble the eligible registered list population of each practice and CCG.According to the NHS, a practice that scores below a 70 per cent average rating is considered to be 'among the worst', while a practice which scores 90 per cent or above is 'among the best'. Those rated between 70 per cent to 90 per cent are classed as 'OK'. The 2019 survey went out online in January, and the results are expected around August.

1. Seamer Surgery Seamer Surgery, in Denison Avenue, was ranked highest, along with Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice, and Snainton Surgery.

2. Ayton & Snainton Medical Practice Along with Seamer, and Snainton Surgery, Ayton & Snainton Medical Practice scored 99.30 per cent of patients saying their overall experience was good or very good.

3. Snainton Surgery Snainton Surgery is listed separately to Ayton & Snainton Medical Practice, It also scored 99.30 per cent.

4. Falsgrave Surgery Falsgrave Surgery, in Lawrence House Medical Centre, scored 93.40 per cent of patients who felt their overall experience was good or very good.

