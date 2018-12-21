The best Christmas shop windows in Scarborough have been revealed

The winners of Scarborough’s Christmas window competition have been revealed.

This year, dozens of shops have decorated their windows to bring festive cheer to the town’s high street and encourage customers to do their Christmas shopping locally.

As part of the Scarborough News Love Your High Street campaign, we are promoting some of the shops that have gone the extra mile.

Homeware and gift shop Prilly’s Pantry, together with Electrodec, is joint-winner of the Independent Stores category. Impressing the judge was the Christmas feeling, not just in the window but in the entire shop.

Owner April Fletcher said: “We’ve done an enchanted forest reflecting the trends of the season in one window and the other we kept more traditional, with a country-style, cosy feel.

“Our job really starts at the buying event in January when we pick a trend to run. Stock arrives in early August and then there’s a lot of work to decide how to decorate the shop.

“I want to thank my daughter Lucy because she’s the one doing the windows, she worked at Harrods so she’s really well-placed for doing it.”

Stunning judges during their 1.5 mile tour of the town centre was also a tribute window to The Snowman.

Alex Anderson, owner of Homebird House, dedicated the window of his shop to the 40th anniversary of the popular children’s book – a display that was crowned joint winner of the Themed window category.

Alex said: “The Snowman is 40 years old this year so I asked permission from Penguin Books to draw all the illustrations. Once they gave me permission I drew it in the style of Raymond Briggs.”

Janet Jefferson, organiser and co-judge of the competition, said: “I have done window dressing for 30 years and I know how much work goes into it. This year we had loads of lovely decorated windows so it was difficult to choose an individual winner.

“Everyone’s done a fantastic job. They have taken the time to create something special.”