The best tradition of music hall is back at the Pavilion

The Friends of Whitby Pavilion Music Hall is Here Again for a fifth successive year at Whitby Pavilion Theatre on Saturday March 23 at 7.30pm

It draws together talent from a local performers and is once again directed by Barbara Benson-Smith and incomparable musical director Steve Maltby will be back at the helm of the Friends’ Music Hall Band.

Ian Dobson, in his role of Your Worthy Chairman, will be presenting a packed programme of “turns”, including music, song, dance and comedy.

Among the new acts are the Dinky Doos concert party - featuring singers from the Whitby Whaler Choir - and Duke’s Ukes.

In the best tradition of TV’s The Good Old Days, Friends are, as usual, urging members of the audience to enter the spirit of the occasion by dressing in the costume of the period.

Tickets cost £8 with a Friends’ discount rate of £7 and can be booked in advance by calling at the booking office, open daily from 10am to 4pm or by phoning 01947 458899.