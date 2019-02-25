The Brother Brothers kick off tour in Scarborough - tickets and date information

The Brother Brothers - identical twins Adam and David Moss - kick off their UK and European tour in in Scarborough.

Using minimal instrumentation, heartfelt lyricism, and harmonies so natural they seem to blend into one beautiful voice, the siblings draw on the energy and creativity of Brooklyn, New York for their full-length debut album, SOme People I Know, out now on Compass Records.

On the heels of the release, The Brother Brothers toured with female folk supergroup I'm With Her for more than 30 dates across the US and Canada.

The album's first single Frankie has surpassed one million streams on Spotify, and songs from the record have been featured on many curated playlists such as New Music Friday and Fresh Folk.

The Brother Brothers have boasted this sterling folk sound for decades. This ease transfers to the brothers’ live shows.

“I feel like there’s definitely like a living room vibe,” said Adam. "Most of our experience before we started performing as a duo was sitting around song circles with friends, playing and creating a very homey, small-room environment.”

They play Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, on Saturday March 23.

Tickets: 01723 384500.