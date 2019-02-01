The Cat's Pyjamas restaurant in Scarborough is up for sale - this is why

A contemporary cafe bar and restaurant at the top of the oldest surviving tramway in the country is on the market - and has been described as a 'one in a million opportunity'.

The Cat's Pyjamas has been recently refurbished and offers views across the South Bay..

Located within the historic Central Tramway, the venue has room for 75 diners across two floors and a further 40 on the outside terrace.

Having been open since March 2018, the business has already established itself as a popular spot in South Bay for a variety of custom, including brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, as well as a 20 strong gin menu, and hosting regular gin and jazz nights.

The current owners opened the business following a £40,000 renovation project but have taken the decision to sell the leasehold to focus on their young family and pass the reins onto a new owner-operator who can help the business to grow.

They said: “We are very proud of the brand and concept we have created, and the venue has so much potential for an owner operator. We have tripled the sales in this first year from the previous owner’s annual turnover and gained 4/5 stars on TripAdvisor with over 60 reviews.

"We have found it is just too difficult to manage the business from our home in Leeds alongside raising a very young family.”

Matthew Hendry, business agent at Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, said: “We anticipate high levels of interest in this business as the history of the property makes it a fascinating prospect.

"Coupled with its location overlooking South Bay and potential to increase trade, this is a one in a million opportunity for a new operator to take on a fantastic turnkey business.

“Currently, there is scope to increase trading hours, capitalising on the events aspect of the business, and boosting promotional and marketing activities.