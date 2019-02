Our main image shows the 105-year-old cafe behind chalets which fell victim to a landslip (thankfully the cafe is unaffected). Here's a look at some other images over the years of one of Scarborough's much-loved eating places.

1. Clock Cafe Pictured in the mist

2. Clock Cafe 2013, and the staff wear clothing of a century earlier to mark the cafe's 100th anniversary

3. Clock Cafe The staff of 1913

4. Clock Cafe The cafe is one of the South Bay's landmarks

